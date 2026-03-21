BRFD: House fire off Perkins Road caused by electrical malfunction

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is working a Saturday evening house fire off Perkins Road.

The fire is at Idle Oaks Drive and Perkins Road, with officials getting the call at 5:55 p.m.. Officials say no injuries resulted from the fire and the fire is currently under control.

Fire officials said two occupants were outside and smoke was coming from the garage. The fire was contained to that area, with the home sustaining light smoke damage.

Officials say the cause was an electrical malfunction.