Two people arrested for Sunday morning shooting that left one dead, five hurt
BATON ROUGE - Two people were arrested after a shooting that happened early Sunday morning and left one person dead and five others injured.
The shooting happened shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday morning on Greenwell Springs Road near Platt Drive. Dexter Cormier, 35, was among six people shot. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Baton Rouge police officers who were on scene took two people into custody who were later arrested. Michael Robinson, 24, was arrested for first-degree murder and five counts of attempted first-degree murder, as well as being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Tyrelle Hamilton, 30, was arrested for obstruction of justice.
Anyone with further information regarding the shooting is encouraged to contact BRPD's Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869.
