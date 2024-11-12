Latest Weather Blog
Trial begins for two brothers accused of money laundering scheme
PORT ALLEN — A trial began Tuesday for two brothers accused of pocketing government money while one worked for the State Fire Marshal's Office and the other provided overpriced services to that agency in 2020 and 2021. The legislative auditor’s office uncovered the alleged crimes.
The brothers, Tom McCormick and Rob McCormick, are accused of funneling more than $800,000 of government money into their own pockets.
West Baton Rouge District Attorney Tony Clayton says the pair purchased items like bottled water and ice during statewide emergencies back in 2021 and used companies owned by them and others to sell those supplies to the government at inflated prices. Authorities said that the companies were also involved in moving the money around to hide the crimes.
"They're accused of a multitude of crimes, but the evidence will show they cheated taxpayers of the state," Clayton said. "I believe the evidence will show beyond any shadow of a doubt that these brothers are guilty."
On the first day of the bench trial before Judge Alvin Batiste, the state called on Thomas Horn with the Legislative Auditor’s office.
As an expert witness, he explained how his office found the public funds were misused.
“When they looked at the Fire Marshal, they saw $800,000 and $900,000 and wondered why it was going from make-shift company over in West Baton Rouge, and it just appeared something was awry,” Clayton said.
The trial continues Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.
