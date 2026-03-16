Trees down and power out as capital region wakes up to winter weather

LIVINGSTON - Following a night of stormy weather, some residents across southeast Louisiana woke up without power Monday morning.

In Baton Rouge, strong winds knocked over a tree along Broussard Street, toppling a power line and leaving people in the dark. Nearby Businesses also felt the impact.

"The storm was sort of an unexpected disruption," owner of Blinkjar Media Jared Broussard said. "We usually are here on Monday mornings and have our team meetings. We had to do it remotely because the power was out, but we adjusted fine."

In Livingston Parish, the stormy weather caused similar issues with power outages starting late at night and into the morning hours.

William Nicholas lives on Joe May Road in Denham Springs. He experienced an outage from last night to this morning; he said outages happen frequently.

"About a month ago, one fell two houses down, took the power line down, and was out probably for 18 hours for that one," Nicholas said.

It wasn't just the wind that caught people's attention, but the hail and sleet that fell after temperatures took a dramatic drop.

"You know Louisiana weather, though. It's cold one day, hot the next day, and stormy the next," Nicholas said.