Tree trimmer in California dies after falling into wood chipper, police say
MENLO PARK, Calif. - A man working as a tree trimmer in a California neighborhood accidentally fell into a wood chipper and died Tuesday afternoon.
“When police units arrived on scene, a male subject was found deceased from injuries sustained in the incident,” the Menlo Park Police Department said in a statement confirming the fatality, according to ABC News.
The man's identity was not released, and the police confirmed that the department would be investigating alongside OSHA.
