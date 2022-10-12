72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Tree trimmer in California dies after falling into wood chipper, police say

1 hour 29 minutes 30 seconds ago Wednesday, October 12 2022 Oct 12, 2022 October 12, 2022 6:41 AM October 12, 2022 in News
Source: ABC News
By: Sarah Lawrence
Photo via KGO San Francisco

MENLO PARK, Calif. - A man working as a tree trimmer in a California neighborhood accidentally fell into a wood chipper and died Tuesday afternoon. 

“When police units arrived on scene, a male subject was found deceased from injuries sustained in the incident,” the Menlo Park Police Department said in a statement confirming the fatality, according to ABC News

Trending News

The man's identity was not released, and the police confirmed that the department would be investigating alongside OSHA. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days