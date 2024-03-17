Tree slams through Baton Rouge home on Sunday afternoon

BATON ROUGE - A tree crashed through a Baton Rouge home on Sunday afternoon.

The tree fell through Cheryl and Ruby Richard's house along Woodvale Drive. Cheryl's daughter Ishmeil Lee said the tree was almost entirely inside the home. The roof caved in under the weight of the falling branches.

Lee said her mother had just walked out of the house when the tree was on it's way down.

"The part of the home that the tree fell at, she literally stepped out of there," she said. "As soon as she stepped out, she saw the sheetrock just falling down as she was standing there."

Lee said the family will be contacting insurance agents about the damage but she is lucky that her mother and grandmother are alive.