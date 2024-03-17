64°
Latest Weather Blog
Tree slams through Baton Rouge home on Sunday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - A tree crashed through a Baton Rouge home on Sunday afternoon.
The tree fell through Cheryl and Ruby Richard's house along Woodvale Drive. Cheryl's daughter Ishmeil Lee said the tree was almost entirely inside the home. The roof caved in under the weight of the falling branches.
Lee said her mother had just walked out of the house when the tree was on it's way down.
"The part of the home that the tree fell at, she literally stepped out of there," she said. "As soon as she stepped out, she saw the sheetrock just falling down as she was standing there."
Trending News
Lee said the family will be contacting insurance agents about the damage but she is lucky that her mother and grandmother are alive.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man killed outside his home on Tams Drive; fourth murder in one-mile...
-
Selection Sunday: LSU women's basketball team to face Rice in the first...
-
Man accused of killing his father and daughter before attempting suicide
-
39th annual Wearin' of the Green Parade rolls through Baton Rouge
-
O'Hooligans Krewe ready to ride for Wearin' of the Green parade
Sports Video
-
Selection Sunday: LSU women's basketball team to face Rice in the first...
-
Livvy Dunne finds balance online and in the gym
-
LSU Softball takes down Texas with early momentum
-
LSU women's basketball loses to undefeated South Carolina 79-72 in SEC Championship...
-
Back from Omaha, it's opening day at Alex Box Stadium - What's...