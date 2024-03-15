64°
Tree falling onto car leads to one dead in single-vehicle crash on Greenwell Springs Road

2 hours 23 minutes 58 seconds ago Friday, March 15 2024 Mar 15, 2024 March 15, 2024 8:14 PM March 15, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PRIDE - One person died in a single-vehicle crash at Greenwell Springs Road after a tree fell on top of the vehicle, resulting in the vehicle traveling off the roadway and striking another tree Friday afternoon.

According to police, Vivian H. Johnson, 65, of Clinton, died after a tree fell and impacted the top of her 2019 Dodge Caravan, causing her to strike another tree as her car went off the roadway.

The crash happened on Greenwell Springs Road at Lisa Drive shortly before 2 p.m.

Johnson sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

