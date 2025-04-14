74°
Latest Weather Blog
Trash fire caused thousands in damages to Baton Rouge home
BATON ROUGE - A trash fire that was too close to a Baton Rouge home spread to the building, causing thousands in damages.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department said crews were called to Glen Oaks Drive around 10:40 p.m. Sunday. The homeowner said they thought a fire inside a metal barrel that was used to burn trash was out, but the fire later rekindled and spread to the building.
The fire spread to the back room of the home. The homeowner was safe outside when crews arrived and were able to extinguish the flames.
The home sustained damage to the back bedroom and smoke and water damage throughout. A neighboring home also received minor damages from the heat of the flames.
Trending News
Investigators estimate the damages will cost about $50,000.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Trash fire caused thousands in damages to Baton Rouge home
-
Rory McIlroy wins Masters playoff to complete the career Grand Slam
-
Blue Origin launches an all-female celebrity crew with Katy Perry, Gayle King...
-
Suspect in arson at Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's residence planned to beat...
-
Pointe Coupee Parish escaped inmate back in custody