Train carrying hydrochloric acid derailed in Paulina; sheriff's office evacuating residents

PAULINA - A train jumped the tracks Wednesday afternoon, causing a leak in a rail car carrying hydrochloric acid.

According to the St. James Parish Sheriff's Office, homes in Paulina near Perry Road and Bourgeois Road the leak are being evacuated and roads are closing.

Sheriff Willy Martin said a hazmat team was responding to the accident.

No injuries have been reported.

The sheriff's office advises:

Hwy 44 completely shut down from LA 3193 to 3214 in Convent except for LOCAL TRAFFIC. Local traffic can go to their residence from 3193 in Lutcher to Antioch to Paulina. Locals can get to their houses from Hester to 3214. REMINDER LOCAL TRAFFIC ONLY. If you live near ADM to Carlos Bar in Paulina on 44 we are asking to evacuate and go to the Lutcher Senior Center. If you live north of the rail road track on 642 to Snyder Road, we are asking you to evacuate and go to the Lutcher senior center. If you have elderly families who does not have social media please contact them and get them to evacuate. If you cannot make arrangements to evacuate, please call (225) 562-2200 so arrangements can be made.

LA 44 is closed from Antioch Street to Rev. Dr. Samuel Jones

LA 642 from LA 44 to Sugarhouse St is fully Closed.

LA 44 west of LA 3193 is open to residents only.

All streets within the exclusionary zone are closed.



Below is the Evacuation Zone. If you live within this area, shelter is available at the Lutcher Senior Center.