75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Ascension

8 years 5 months 2 weeks ago Wednesday, March 15 2017 Mar 15, 2017 March 15, 2017 2:56 PM March 15, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

GONZALES – A man was arrested for drug possession following a traffic stop in Ascension Parish on Monday night.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office arrested 24-year-old Dexter Brown for improper left turn, illegal tint, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, drug paraphernalia and operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Deputies initiated a traffic stop on Brown's vehicle for making an illegal turn and noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Deputies located a large amount of marijuana, a digital scale and $3,200 in cash inside the vehicle. According to the sheriff's office, the drugs have an estimated street value of $3,000.

Trending News

Brown was arrested on the above charges and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail without bond.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days