Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Ascension
GONZALES – A man was arrested for drug possession following a traffic stop in Ascension Parish on Monday night.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office arrested 24-year-old Dexter Brown for improper left turn, illegal tint, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, drug paraphernalia and operating a vehicle with a suspended license.
Deputies initiated a traffic stop on Brown's vehicle for making an illegal turn and noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Deputies located a large amount of marijuana, a digital scale and $3,200 in cash inside the vehicle. According to the sheriff's office, the drugs have an estimated street value of $3,000.
Brown was arrested on the above charges and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail without bond.
