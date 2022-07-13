88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Traffic lights at major Perkins Rd. intersection down for more than 12 hours

Wednesday, July 13 2022
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE - A key intersection in the city’s effort to automate and upgrade was down once again Wednesday.

Lights were out and not cycling for hours at Perkins Road and Essen Lane. Drivers first noticed lights flashing red Tuesday night, but lights were still flashing at 6 Wednesday morning and seemed to still be malfunctioning during rush hour at 8:30 Wednesday morning.

The city-parish did not respond to questions about what caused the issue.

It’s been a problem since the city-parish began signal work earlier this year but has refused to blame the system.

In April, WBRZ noticed over a handful of days that intersections along Perkins had faulty traffic signals.

