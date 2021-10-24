73°
Latest Weather Blog
Traffic diverted on Siegen Lane following crash
BATON ROUGE - A crash on Siegen Lane has forced law enforcement to divert traffic while they investigate.
The crash happened at Siegen Lane and N. Mall Drive. Two vehicles were involved. It is unclear if there are any injuries.
Trending News
Traffic was being diverted through N. Mall Drive while law enforcement worked on scene.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
I-10 westbound near Grosse Tete closed Saturday night
-
Loved ones honor victim of domestic violence at Southern homecoming tailgate
-
FDA OKs mixing COVID vaccines; backs Moderna, J&J boosters
-
'Pedal Pub' party bikes coming to downtown Baton Rouge
-
Companion Animal Alliance working to find solution to shelter overflow