Traffic diverted on Siegen Lane following crash

4 years 9 months 4 days ago Wednesday, January 18 2017 Jan 18, 2017 January 18, 2017 9:15 PM January 18, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

BATON ROUGE - A crash on Siegen Lane has forced law enforcement to divert traffic while they investigate.

The crash happened at Siegen Lane and N. Mall Drive. Two vehicles were involved. It is unclear if there are any injuries.

Traffic was being diverted through N. Mall Drive while law enforcement worked on scene.

