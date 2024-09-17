86°
Latest Weather Blog
Trader Joe's in Baton Rouge has been closed for nearly a week following damage sustained in Francine
BATON ROUGE — Trader Joe's on Perkins Road near Acadian Thruway closed for Hurricane Francine on Sept. 11. The popular capital city grocery spot still has not reopened almost a week later.
A sign posted to the window Friday morning said, "Due to hurricane damage, we are closed until further notice."
The lights remain on inside as customers have been walking up to the door to read the sign. A spokesperson for the company said the store is currently closed for maintenance and it will re-open as soon as possible.
Trending News
Updates will be posted on the company's website.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Friends of Tito Jackson say that Baton Rouge was like 'home' to...
-
Livingston Parish deputies arrest 19-year-old for allegedly threatening attack on school
-
Ascension Parish waterways re-open for recreational use Tuesday morning
-
Plans revealed to revamp the Amite River Basin
-
EBR offering debris pick up for homeowners, Ascension offers drop off locations
Sports Video
-
Southern's effort not enough to take down Jackson State
-
LSU's offensive line and run game came through when the offense needed...
-
Southern falls to Jackson State 15-33 in the 2024 Boombox Classic
-
Zachary falls to Acadiana in a 5A battle Saturday match up
-
LSU defeats South Carolina 36-33 after South Carolina misses game-tying field goal