Trader Joe's in Baton Rouge has been closed for nearly a week following damage sustained in Francine

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Trader Joe's on Perkins Road near Acadian Thruway closed for Hurricane Francine on Sept. 11. The popular capital city grocery spot still has not reopened almost a week later.

A sign posted to the window Friday morning said, "Due to hurricane damage, we are closed until further notice."

The lights remain on inside as customers have been walking up to the door to read the sign. A spokesperson for the company said the store is currently closed for maintenance and it will re-open as soon as possible.

Updates will be posted on the company's website.

