72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Town will decide if police chief should be elected

4 years 8 months 1 week ago Monday, September 21 2015 Sep 21, 2015 September 21, 2015 8:09 PM September 21, 2015 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

FRENCH SETTLEMENT- In November, residents of this small town in Livingston Parish will be asked to change the way their police chief is selected.

Currently, the chief is elected. But, Monday night, the board of aldermen approved asking people to vote on if the chief should be elected.

The current police chief, Harry Brignac, has held the position since 1984. While drafting the plan to change how Brignac get his job, town leaders were quick to note the proposal is not a reflection on how he runs the department.

Instead, Teresa Miller, said the change would allow the town to look outside the incorporated area for candidates. Miller, a member of the board of aldermen, proposed the change.

Brignac, by law, lives within municipal limits.

There are three police officers and the chief on the force for the town of 1,112.

The vote will take place on November 21.

*****************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days