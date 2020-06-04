Town will decide if police chief should be elected

FRENCH SETTLEMENT- In November, residents of this small town in Livingston Parish will be asked to change the way their police chief is selected.

Currently, the chief is elected. But, Monday night, the board of aldermen approved asking people to vote on if the chief should be elected.

The current police chief, Harry Brignac, has held the position since 1984. While drafting the plan to change how Brignac get his job, town leaders were quick to note the proposal is not a reflection on how he runs the department.

Instead, Teresa Miller, said the change would allow the town to look outside the incorporated area for candidates. Miller, a member of the board of aldermen, proposed the change.

Brignac, by law, lives within municipal limits.

There are three police officers and the chief on the force for the town of 1,112.

The vote will take place on November 21.

