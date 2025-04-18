Town of Fordoche receives grant for phase one upgrade of water system

FORDOCHE - The town received an almost-$400,000 grant to go toward the comprehensive upgrades of its water system.

The town of Fordoche received a grant of $396,890 from the Delta Regional Authority to go toward the upgrades. That grant will fun a new water tower, marking Phase One.

The project will bolster the town's water system, modernizing its capabilities and making it more efficient and functional.

Construction on the project is set to begin within the next 45 days as of April 18. The town plans to request bids for Phase Two by mid-summer.