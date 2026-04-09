Tour shows how blighted Baton Rouge properties became rec centers, housing developments

BATON ROUGE — Federal, state and community leaders toured revitalized properties that were once blighted buildings.

Crews turned the properties into recreational centers and improved residential developments.

Mayor President Sid Edwards announced the parish received $6 million to repurpose run down buildings and provide affordable housing to people in need.

"The progress, the before and after. Even this area, this didn't used to be here," Edwards said. "Whenever we talk about developing the community, one thing we want to talk about is what it was and could be."

The tour included the Inspiration Center on Winbourne Avenue and the Youth City Lab on Government Street.