TORNADO WATCH until 7am

The National Weather Service has issued a TORNADO WATCH for the WBRZ Weather Forecast Area until 7am Friday. This means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and/or damaging winds in and around the watch area.

Be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. If a tornado warning is issued, seek shelter in a low-level, interior room of a sturdy building. Take pets (on a leash) with you, have on hard-soled shoes, monitor storm coverage on a wireless device and cover your head in the event of wind or tornado impact. For more on tornado safety, CLICK HERE.

Thunderstorms are expected to intensify overnight and spread across much of southern Louisiana. Strengthening winds aloft and increasing moisture will pose a risk of supercell storms capable of tornadoes. A strong tornado or two is possible.

Within the watch area, several tornadoes are likely with a couple intense tornadoes possible, scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 2 inches in diameter are possible and scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph are possible. Our latest weather blog is available, HERE.

VIDEO: Chief Meteorologist @DrJoshWX has the latest on tonight's threat for severe weather. Also, a look beyond into the weekend.



