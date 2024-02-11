Tornado watch issued for areas north and west of Baton Rouge

A tornado watch has been issued for areas north and west of Baton Rouge. This includes Pointe Coupee parish, West Feliciana parish, East Feliciana parish, Wilkinson county, and Amite county. While the watch does not include Baton Rouge and areas to the south, that does not mean there is no threat for severe weather in those areas. The watch area is just where severe weather is most likely to occur.

A TORNADO WATCH means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and/or damaging winds in and around the watch area. Be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. If a tornado warning is issued, seek shelter in a low-level, interior room of a sturdy building. Take pets (on a leash) with you, have on hard-soled shoes, monitor storm coverage on a wireless device and cover your head in the event of wind or tornado impact. For more on tornado safety, CLICK HERE.