Too little too late: LSU baseball's comeback falls short against Sacramento State

BATON ROUGE - It seemed that LSU's offense had turned the corner, but the Tiger bats once again went quiet for long stretches in game two of LSU's series against Sacramento State. The Tigers managed just one hit through seven innings and wound up losing to the Hornets 5-4.

Even after tallying three runs in the bottom of the eighth and a ninth-inning Daniel Harden home run, LSU managed just three hits on the day.

Cooper Moore was handed the loss, although he was only responsible for one of Sacramento State's runs.