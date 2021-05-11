Tom Cruise returns Golden Globe Awards amid controversy surrounding HFPA

The organization that sponsors the Golden Globe Awards is under fire for an alleged lack of diversity and its for this reason that some actors are distancing themselves from the Golden Globes.

According to CNN, one of the most familiar faces in the industry has actually returned his Golden Globe to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).

Tom Cruise, who won Globes for his roles in "Jerry Maguire," "Born on the Fourth of July," and "Magnolia," has reportedly returned all of the awards.

His move comes after actress Scarlett Johansson issued a lengthy statement, encouraging her colleagues to step back from participating in events sponsored by the HFPA.

Johansson said, "As an actor promoting a film, one is expected to participate in awards season by attending press conferences as well as awards shows."

"In the past, this has often meant facing sexist questions and remarks by certain HFPA members that bordered on sexual harassment. It is the exact reason why I, for many years, refused to participate in their conferences."

"The HFPA is an organization that was legitimized by the likes of Harvey Weinstein to amass momentum for Academy recognition, and the industry followed suit. Unless there is necessary fundamental reform within the organization, I believe it is time that we take a step back from the HFPA and focus on the importance and strength of unity within our unions and the industry as a whole."

In addition to this, NBC announced Monday that it would not broadcast the famous awards show in 2022.

The network said, "We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes," NBC told CNN Business.

CNN notes that HFPA released a statement on its website, promising to make changes.

"Regardless of the next air date of the Golden Globes, implementing transformational changes as quickly -- and as thoughtfully -- as possible remains the top priority for our organization. We invite our partners in the industry to the table to work with us on the systemic reform that is long overdue, both in our organization as well as within the industry at large."