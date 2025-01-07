Latest Weather Blog
Tips to keep warm as temperatures dip to freezing, below
BATON ROUGE - With the big chill on the bayou's arrival, staying warm is on everyone's mind.
There are multiple ways to ensure you keep not only yourself warm, but do it safely.
It's important to seal your windows and doors, insulate pipes, check carbon monoxide detectors and inspect attic insulation.
An easy way to remember all of this is the four "p's": people, pets, pipes and plants.
It is important to keep warm by staying inside when possible and wearing warm, layered clothing.
Extreme cold weather can be fatal for animals. To ensure your pets are staying warm, limit their time outside and keep them in sheltered places. It's also important to have adequate food and water available.
To keep your water supply in shape, disconnect outdoor hoses and drains and store them in a protected area. It is also important to wrap exposed faucets and pipes, including those outside the house or in unheated crawl spaces, attics, garages, and other areas.
Trending News
If you're leaving town, remember to shut off the main water supply and drainpipes to prevent damage should they burst.
Lastly, bring potted plants indoors. For outdoor plants, put down extra mulch and cover them with cloth, if possible.
To learn more about staying warm this winter, click here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2 bodies are found in the landing gear of JetBlue plane at...
-
Old Perkins Road temporarily blocked due to house fire; no injuries reported
-
Home off Florida Boulevard ruled total loss after fire
-
Three allegedly connected to shooting arrested after chase, crash in Shenandoah neighborhood
-
Falling tree hit moving Jeep, sent it off the road; Zachary chef...