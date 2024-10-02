79°
TikTok creator identified as person of interest in death of Baton Rouge therapist arrested

1 hour 25 minutes 30 seconds ago Wednesday, October 02 2024 Oct 2, 2024 October 02, 2024 8:21 AM October 02, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DALLAS — The popular TikTok creator who Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's deputies identified as a person of interest in the death of a Baton Rouge therapist on Sunday has been arrested in Dallas on Tuesday.

The Baton Rouge Police Department tells WBRZ that 20-year-old Terryon Thomas, known on social media as "Mr. Prada," was arrested by Dallas Police on Tuesday night for resisting an officer.

He was identified as a person of interest in the death of 69-year-old William Nicholas Abraham. 

On Monday, a Baton Rouge Police officer attempted a traffic stop of a black Lincoln MKZ on North Sherwood Forest Boulevard. After the driver did not comply, the driver backed into the police unit and fled the scene, the arrest warrant says.

After interviewing the involved officer, detectives identified Thomas as the driver of the car, which was registered to Abraham, whose body was found along U.S. 51 on Sunday. On Sunday afternoon, Abraham's car was spotted at Juban Crossing in Denham Springs. 

