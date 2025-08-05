Tigers tackle for first time during fall camp as second week progresses toward Clemson matchup

BATON ROUGE — LSU football tackled for the first time this preseason at Tuesday's practice as the second week of fall camp progresses toward an end-of-month matchup on the road against Clemson.

Head coach Brian Kelly spoke to the media for the second day in a row after the practice.

Kelly has praised the team's intensity and maturity as he starts his fourth season coaching the Tigers, who were ranked No. 9 on the Preseason Coaches Poll.

This fall camp, Kelly said that the team is singularly focused on beating Clemson on Aug. 30. The game airs on WBRZ at 6:30 p.m.