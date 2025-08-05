77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Tigers tackle for first time during fall camp as second week progresses toward Clemson matchup

1 hour 27 minutes 28 seconds ago Tuesday, August 05 2025 Aug 5, 2025 August 05, 2025 7:14 PM August 05, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — LSU football tackled for the first time this preseason at Tuesday's practice as the second week of fall camp progresses toward an end-of-month matchup on the road against Clemson. 

Head coach Brian Kelly spoke to the media for the second day in a row after the practice.

Kelly has praised the team's intensity and maturity as he starts his fourth season coaching the Tigers, who were ranked No. 9 on the Preseason Coaches Poll.

This fall camp, Kelly said that the team is singularly focused on beating Clemson on Aug. 30. The game airs on WBRZ at 6:30 p.m. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days