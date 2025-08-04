LSU football ranked in top 10 of Preseason Top 25 Coaches Poll

BATON ROUGE — The Preseason Top 25 Coaches Poll for the 2025-26 season was released Monday with the LSU Tigers among the top 10 football teams in the nation.

In the first Coaches Poll of the year, LSU comes in at No. 9, just beneath the Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 8. In total, nine SEC teams made the list.

LSU is set to play six Preseason Top 25 Coaches Poll teams this year, with two of them falling in the top 10.

The full top 25 is as follows:

1. Texas

2. Ohio State

3. Penn State

4. Georgia

5. Notre Dame

6. Clemson

7. Oregon

8. Alabama

9. LSU

10. Miami

11. Arizona State

12. Illinois

13. South Carolina

14. Michigan

15. Ole Miss

16. SMU

17. Florida

18. Tennessee

19. Indiana

20. Kansas State

21. Texas A&M

22. Iowa State

23. BYU

24. Texas Tech

25. Boise State

The Coaches Poll releases weekly throughout the college football season. The panel consists of randomly selected Football Bowl Subdivision coaches, according to the NCAA. Each coach submits their top 25 teams, with a first-place vote worth 25 points, second place worth 24, and so on to one point for 25th place.

LSU starts its season on WBRZ on Aug. 30 at 6:30 p.m.