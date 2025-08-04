Latest Weather Blog
LSU football ranked in top 10 of Preseason Top 25 Coaches Poll
BATON ROUGE — The Preseason Top 25 Coaches Poll for the 2025-26 season was released Monday with the LSU Tigers among the top 10 football teams in the nation.
In the first Coaches Poll of the year, LSU comes in at No. 9, just beneath the Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 8. In total, nine SEC teams made the list.
LSU is set to play six Preseason Top 25 Coaches Poll teams this year, with two of them falling in the top 10.
The full top 25 is as follows:
1. Texas
2. Ohio State
3. Penn State
4. Georgia
5. Notre Dame
6. Clemson
7. Oregon
8. Alabama
9. LSU
10. Miami
11. Arizona State
12. Illinois
13. South Carolina
14. Michigan
15. Ole Miss
16. SMU
17. Florida
18. Tennessee
19. Indiana
20. Kansas State
21. Texas A&M
22. Iowa State
23. BYU
24. Texas Tech
25. Boise State
The Coaches Poll releases weekly throughout the college football season. The panel consists of randomly selected Football Bowl Subdivision coaches, according to the NCAA. Each coach submits their top 25 teams, with a first-place vote worth 25 points, second place worth 24, and so on to one point for 25th place.
LSU starts its season on WBRZ on Aug. 30 at 6:30 p.m.
