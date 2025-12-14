47°
The Epic Connect hosts Grinchmas Christmas Giveaway
BATON ROUGE - The Epic Connect hosted its Grinchmas Christmas Giveaway event on Sunday at the Anna T. Jordan Community Park.
The event included food, live music, free toys for children and an animal exhibit.
Kids received free coats and had the opportunity to take photos with not only Santa Claus but the Grinch himself.
Event organizers also provided 50 crockpots to 50 different families and raffled off a sleepover party for up to 10 kids.
