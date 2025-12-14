Man injured in shooting not believed to be intended target according to police

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting on Saturday that left one man injured near Gus Young Avenue.

According to the department, the shooting occurred around 4:30 p.m. on the 1400 block of North 49th Street when a man walking with his family was struck in the foot by gunfire believed to have come from a group of juveniles wearing ski masks near Ragusa's Deli.

Officers said the man sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was not believed to be the intended target of the shooting.

The investigation is currently ongoing.