As second week of fall camp starts, LSU continues prep for season opener against Clemson

BATON ROUGE — LSU head coach Brian Kelly and the Tigers still have their eyes set on a Week One victory over Clemson as they enter the second week of fall camp.

Kelly spoke after Monday's practice about the importance of intensity across the board, while praising the team's maturity entering this season.

He specifically highlighted the contributions of senior linebacker Harold Perkins, who he said now has a "complete knowledge of the linebacker position."

"He knows the game, he knows the nuances of it," Kelly said. "This is his year, all of those things have allowed him to be really focused."

Kelly also said competition in key positions has allowed the team to thrive in ways that he says were not possible in previous years.

"This group is much more about just adding water," he said.

The head coach also praised Alex Atkins, LSU's new offensive line and run game coordinator. Previously coaching at Florida State, Kelly said Atkins adds years of experience and influence to the run game, saying it adds "another piece to a championship program."

Kelly said that starting Tuesday, the team will begin tackling during practices. He said that, per NCAA rules, tackling cannot start until the sixth day of fall camp.

In the lead up to the Aug. 30 matchup in Clemson, the fourth-year LSU football coach has emphasized his team's single-minded goal of starting the season 1-0, a feat the Tigers haven't accomplished since Kelly joined the program.

"You know what our goal is, and our goal is to go one and all. And so if there's anything that is slightly different from in years past, it's that we were so much more intentional about getting to Aug. 30 in January, and that focus has remained the same for the last seven and a half months," Kelly said after the team's first practice last week.

LSU's season opener will air on WBRZ.