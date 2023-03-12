Tigers club 5 homeruns in second straight run rule victory over Samford, 12-0

BATON ROUGE, La. – Top-ranked LSU smashed five home runs and two pitchers tossed seven scoreless innings to lift the Tigers to a 12-0 run-rule victory Saturday night inside Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU, which has won nine straight games, improved to 14-1 on the year, while Samford fell to 6-8 on the season.

A day after clubbing two homers in game one, LSU freshman first baseman Jared Jones launched two homers Saturday, as he homered four times in four straight plate appearances over the course of the two contests. He was 2-for-3 on Saturday with the two dingers and six RBI.

Ty Floyd (3-0) earned the win Saturday night, firing five scoreless innings while allowing no hits in the process. Left-hander Nate Ackenhausen came in relief for Floyd and tossed the remaining two innings, only allowing one hit in the victory.

LSU centerfielder Dylan Crews and designated hitter Tommy White reached hit milestones in their collegiate careers. With a single in the fourth, Crews reached the 200-hit mark in his career. White collected his 100th career hit in the fourth, hitting a home run to the right field bleachers.

Bulldog starter Brody Westbrooks (0-1) was charged with the loss after throwing 2.2 innings and allowing nine runs on seven hits. He allowed four of the five Tiger home runs.