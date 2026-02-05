Southern University outlines timeline in search for next system president

BATON ROUGE - The committee leading the search for Southern University’s next system president outlined its timeline during a meeting on Wednesday, saying members hope to name a new leader by late spring.

The Southern University System Presidential Search Committee has launched a nationwide recruitment effort, looking for a candidate who can strengthen academics, improve resources, and unify the five institutions that make up the system.

Committee members say strong leadership is a top priority, especially for students.

“Truth be told, we know we need a leader,” said Sean Inman, president of the Student Government Association. “The President is the helm of the overall system. While we have our campus chancellors, the President is the one to guide us across.”

Inman, who serves on the search committee, represents the student voice in the process. The senior said the university has lacked consistent leadership since the permanent president position became vacant last November.

“No institution is perfect, but what we do need to strive for is that progress,” Inman said.

The search follows the university’s split with former President Dennis Shields late last year. Dr. Orlando McMeans has served as interim president since January 1.

Committee chair Jason Hughes said the group is focused on finding a leader who respects Southern’s legacy while preparing the system for the future.

“The system is crucial to the state of Louisiana. It’s the only HBCU system in America,” Hughes said. “So we’re getting to work, rolling up our sleeves.”

Hughes also promised a transparent selection process.

“We feel very confident about the level of transparency,” he said.

Committee members emphasized that the position is open to all qualified candidates.

“This job has not been promised to anybody,” Hughes said. “That’s certainly not how I operate.”

Committee officials say the process will take several months. The position will be formally advertised by March 2, with an application deadline of April 2.

The committee plans to interview finalists during the first week of May and present one to three recommended candidates to the Southern University Board of Supervisors by May 12.

The goal is to have a new system president in place by July 1.