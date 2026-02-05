BRPD arrests alleged drug dealer after raids of two address on Wenonah Street

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police conducted two raids along Wenonah Street and arrested a suspected drug dealer.

A BRPD spokesperson said that 47-year-old Levi Black is accused of possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substances.

Police raided two Wenonah Street addresses on Jan. 23 and seized a large amount of marijuana, six guns and cash.

Black has a criminal record, including drug-dealing charges.