Tiger Stripes 2024-2025: Caden Durham breaks the 'Chicken Curse' against South Carolina

BATON ROUGE — The 2025 football season is almost here, and for LSU, that means a Week One matchup against another set of Tigers in Clemson on Channel 2.

To commemorate game week, 2une In's John Pastorek takes a look back at the plays that got Tiger fans fired up during the 2024-25 season with the voice of the LSU Fighting Tigers, Chris Blair.

One of the defining plays of Brian Kelly's third season at the helm was a turning point in an away game against South Carolina. The Gamecocks had the Tigers on the ropes, leading the Bayou Bengals 17-0 in the second quarter.

But Caden Durham changed the Tigers' fate that day when he darted off tackle, sidestepped a defender and ran into his own man before scampering 26 yards downfield for the first Tigers' touchdown of the night.

Durham went on to run for 98 yards on 11 carries and scored two touchdowns, helping bring the Tigers to a 36-33 victory over the Gamecocks.