Tiger Stadium PA announcer takes temporary leave for health concerns
BATON ROUGE - The public address announcer for Tiger Stadium is taking a leave of absence to manage several health concerns, according to LSU.
Dan Borné, who has served as LSU's PA announcer for 38 years at Tiger Stadium and 36 years at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center for LSU men's basketball, is hopeful that he can return at some point in 2024.
The longtime voice of Alex Box Stadium Bill Franques will take over in the interim for Borné.
