Tiger hoops continues to haul in high-level recruits
LSU men’s basketball coach Matt McMahon added another four-star basketball recruit to the 2022-23 roster on Tuesday when LSU Athletics received and confirmed the signing papers of 7-0 forward Shawn Phillips.
Phillips played this past season for Dream City Christian in Glendale, Arizona. The native of Dayton, Ohio was ranked No. 50 in the Class of 2022 by Rivals.
Phillips was named the Defensive Player of the Year by The Grind Session, a winter circuit of elite high school basketball events to prepare players for the next chapter of their basketball careers. He averaged 15.9 points, 14.7 rebounds and 3.4 blocks per game for Dream City.
"We are excited to welcome 7-foot forward Shawn Phillips to the LSU family,” said Coach McMahon. “Shawn is a physical, tough, and competitive addition to our front court. He is a shot-blocking rim protector and active rebounder on the defensive end of the court. With his size and mobility, he is a strong finisher around the rim. We love the development in his game over the last two years and look forward to coaching him in Baton Rouge."
He was also a Southwest nominee for the McDonald's All-America game.
Phillips played at Ypsi Prep at Ypsilanti, Michigan in 2021 and Belmont High in his hometown of Dayton prior to that.
Phillips joins prep signees Tyrell Ward of DeMatha Catholic, Jalen Reed of Southern California Academy and Corneilous Williams of Combine Academy.
Returning players from the 2021-22 LSU roster include Adam Miller, Mwani Wilkinson and Justice Williams.
Coach McMahon has signed transfers Kendal Coleman from Northwestern State; Justice Hill, Trae Hannibal and KJ Williams from Murray State; Cam Hayes of North Carolina State; and Derek Fountain of Mississippi State.
