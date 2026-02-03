Inmates, with Baton Rouge ties, lead investigators on multi-state chase

BATON ROUGE — Of the eight inmates who broke out of a north Louisiana jail last week, three have ties to Baton Rouge and are facing murder charges.

When the inmates escaped late Thursday night, all eight scattered in different directions, and two inmates stole a school bus and drove for almost an hour before being caught.

State Police spent much of Friday and early Saturday morning rounding up the eight inmates who had escaped roughly 24 hours before.

The East Carroll Parish Sheriff's office confirms they employed help from Madison Parish, Ouachita Parish and Rapides Parish.

According to a timeline from police, the inmates were first reported missing from the Riverben Detention Center around 1:20 a.m., Jan. 30th.

Then, less than an hour after the escape, police say Hugo Isaac Molina-Campos and Savion Wheeler led officers on a high-speed chase, driving a stolen school bus into Arkansas.

Officials say they found the pair near a truck stop along LA Highway 82 in Lake Village, Ar.

Just before 10:00 p.m., State Police reported Kevin Slaughter, Jr. and Kolin Loney were captured more than 150 miles away in Alexandria.

Destin Brogran and Kopelon Vicknair were stopped by a citizen in the town of Transylvania, and officials say the citizens held the two at gunpoint until East Carroll Sheriff's Deputies arrived to take them into custody.

Hours later in Yazoo City, Ms., shortly after midnight, State Police captured Krisean Salinas with the help of local law enforcement.

Finally, early Saturday morning, officials captured Trenton Taplin near the East Carroll Sheriff's office.

Arrest records show inmates Destin Brogan, Trenton Taplin, and Hugo Molina await trial for killings in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Taplin is accused of killing Gary Fielding in 2020. Brogan was charged after he admitted to shooting Erion Franklin in 2022. Then, Hugo Molina was indicted by a grand jury for killing his roommate in 2024.