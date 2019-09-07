81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Tiger fans not happy after Texas cheerleaders blow hole through LSU jersey on College Gameday

4 hours 10 minutes 46 seconds ago Saturday, September 07 2019 Sep 7, 2019 September 07, 2019 2:14 PM September 07, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Chris Lunkin
Image: The Advocate

AUSTIN, TX - Just when you think the highly anticipated showdown between the 6th ranked LSU Tigers and the 9th ranked Texas Longhorns couldn't get any more tense, this happens...

Earlier Saturday morning on College Gameday,  two Texas cheerleaders used an air cannon to blow a hole through an LSU Joe Burrow jersey, setting the tone for tonight's game. 

Feeling disrespected, LSU fans took to twitter to express their displeasure.

WBRZ reached out to ESPN regarding the matter, but ESPN would not comment further.

The two teams are set to do battle Saturday at 6:30 P.M. right here on WBRZ.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days