Tangipahoa deputies looking for runaway 16-year-old last seen in Hammond

HAMMOND - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance in locating a runaway 16-year-old.

Chaylynn DeRoche, 16, was last seen Wednesday, January 7, in the area of West University Avenue near the interstate in Hammond. She is described as a white female with reddish-brown hair, standing 5-foot-1 and weighing 115 pounds. She has several tattoos including an Ace, Spade, Club and Diamond across her knuckles.

Anyone with information regarding DeRoche’s whereabouts is urged to contact authorities at 985-902-2031.