Owner of East Feliciana safari park allegedly defrauded couple contracting him for help with their park

FORT WORTH, Texas — The owner of a safari park in East Feliciana Parish was arrested as a fugitive in Texas after allegedly defrauding the owners of a similar park he was contracted to help overhaul in Grant Parish, jail and court records indicate.

According to arrest records from Tarrant County, Texas, John Ligon was arrested as a fugitive from Grant Parish on Jan. 23, where he remained held without bond.

WBRZ has not confirmed what charges he was wanted for in Grant Parish, but has reached out to learn more.

Tax assessor records list Ligon as the owner of Magnolia Wilds, formerly known as Barn Hill Preserve in Ethel.

According to a lawsuit filed in Grant Parish, Ligon agreed to engage in a "comprehensive remodel and expansion to enhance guest experience, animal care and operational efficiency" of Gone Wild Safari in Grant Parish due to Ligon's 14 years of experience with a similar park.

Ligon entered this agreement with John and Paula Cormane, Gone Wild's owners, in April 2025. Ligon was allegedly paid $160,228.85 for the work.

The Cormanes allege that Ligon left the work partially or totally incomplete by the end of an agreed-upon timeline. Ligon also allegedly failed to meet several parts of the agreement, including proper record-keeping, the appointment of a permanent director and the training of staff.

He also allegedly accepted $71,200 in prepayments for exotic animals he never delivered. He also allegedly failed to provide a marketing and social media overhaul as promised.

On Jan. 9, Ligon said that he was selling Magnolia Wilds, which he said on Facebook would "include all animals, equipment, land, vehicles, social media accounts, branding and more."

He added that he was also considering offers for parts of the complex, including selling just the preserve, just the safari park and the combined safari park and zipline park.

"We would also consider owner financing for the right buyer — someone with good credit, a clear vision, and the passion and commitment to get the parks back on track," Ligon said in the post announcing his intent to sell. "This decision has not been an easy one. This park has been a huge part of my life, and I am incredibly proud of what was built here. My hope is that the next chapter honors the animals, the land, and the community that helped make it all possible."