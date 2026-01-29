53°
Lutcher man sentenced to 20 years after attempted manslaughter conviction for punching toddler in face

4 hours 31 minutes 18 seconds ago Thursday, January 29 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LUTCHER — A Lutcher man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to attempted manslaughter after he punched a four-year-old in the face.

Clydedric Joseph, 30, was sentenced on Jan. 20. He was granted credit for time served. 

In July of 2022, deputies were called to a hospital in Baton Rouge in response to a child who was in critical condition and unresponsive. The child's mother said he was in the care of Joseph when he was hurt.

Joseph later admitted to detectives that he "lost control" and punched the child in the face after the child bit his hand.

Joseph was initially booked for attempted murder, but that charge was later changed to attempted manslaughter. 

He was convicted in May 2025.

