2une In Previews: Krewe of Chemin Neuf rolls second annual parade this weekend

By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ROADS — The Krewe of Chemin Neuf, New Roads' newest Mardi Gras krewe, rolls its second annual parade this Saturday. 

The parade, which rolls at 5 p.m., will be accompanied by a festival in downtown New Roads with local restaurants, shops, food trucks and vendors prepared to serve parade goers. 

"We are proud to be able to put on this kind of event in our city and parish," said Betty Fontaine, a Krewe of Chemin Neuf board member and community philanthropist.

Fontaine said local bands will showcase their music at 3:30 p.m.

Robert Myer, the krewe's founder, said that the parade route has also been extended this year. Myer visited 2une In on Thursday to share more about the parade and festival. 

Proceeds from the parade and festival will go to benefit rural hospital foundations with an emphasis on diabetes wellness, education and cost mitigation.

Learn more about the krewe here.

