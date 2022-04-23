Latest Weather Blog
Tiger baseball wins series over Missouri on Cade Doughty walk off RBI single in 10th inning
A Missouri 8th inning homerun tied the game at 3 but a Cade Doughty RBI single in the 10th lifted LSU to a 4-3 win over Missouri Friday night at Alex Box Stadium.
LSU advances to 26-12 overall and 9-8 in conference play. Missouri moves to 22-14 overall and 5-12 in the SEC.
Josh Stevenson started the frame with an RBI double. Then Doughty, who was hitless to that point in the game, fell down in the count 0-2 but drove a 95 MPH fastball at the letters into the gap in left center, scoring Stevenson.
The two teams will meet for the series finale on Saturday, April 23, at 12:00 p.m. in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The game will be broadcast on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network+.
Riley Cooper (3-2) earned the win, tossing 1.1 innings. Cooper allowed only two hits, no runs and no walks with one strikeout.
