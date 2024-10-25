Tickets on sale for November's 6th Annual Food and Wine Festival in St. Francisville

ST. FRANCISVILLE — For all you foodies, mark your calendars for Nov. 8-10.

It's time for the 6th Annual St. Francisville Food and Wine Festival which is hosted at the Myrtles Plantation Home.

Participants will have the chance to taste food from nearly thirty local chefs from around the South.

"There's bands, a beer garden, a spirits garden. You get a taste of chefs from all over Louisiana and Mississippi in this beautiful outdoor environment. It's just a great way to get friends together and come and enjoy a fantastic, small town that's an easy driving distance from Baton Rouge," festival co-founder James Fox-Smith said.

Each day of the festival will feature different events all centered around the world of food and wine such as "Bubbles and BBQ" and the "Mad Hatters Soirée."

Ticket prices vary for each event.

To purchase, click here.

"We hope we'll get everybody that loves food, loves great company, loves Louisiana culture and loves football to consider being in St. Francisville to really make the most of Louisiana culture in a fantastic environment," Fox-Smith said.

The festival schedule is as follows:

Jazz Brunch at the St. Francisville Inn

Friday, Nov. 8 | 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. | $250

Pop the cork on the 2024 festival with this lyrical, luxurious lunchtime feast at the spectacular St. Francisville Inn. Featuring a three-course menu by Chef Jaime Hernandez, spirited cocktail pairings and a rousing jazz performance by New Orleans's Tom Fischer Trio.

Winemaker Dinner at the Magnolia Café

Presented by Coastal Mississippi

Friday, Nov. 8 | 5:30 p.m. | $225

An exuberant, seated dinner with wine pairings, served under the stars at St. Francisville's iconic Magnolia Café. A five-course Gulf fresh seafood feast will be prepared by Kristian Wade, Executive Chef at Beau Rivage Resort & Casino in Biloxi, MS, featuring coast-inspired courses from Coraline’s, Beau Rivage’s newest fine dining restaurant. With wine pairings by Eberle Winery of Paso Robles, California. Winemaker Chris Eberle will be in attendance to introduce the wines and vineyard. A "get-ready-to-fest" after-party with live music on the Magnolia Café stage will follow.

Bubbles and BBQ at North Commerce

Saturday, Nov. 9 | 11 a.m.–3 p.m. | $95

A day-long champagne, craft beer and barbecue bonanza at North Commerce in historic downtown St. Francisville. Featuring live fire cooking stations helmed by the Gulf South's most creative barbecue masters, a bottomless champagne bar, local and regional craft beers, live entertainment; and opportunities to sample natural wines, regional spirits, and specialty foods presented by regional purveyors.

Mad Hatters Soirée at The Royal Inn

Saturday, Nov. 9 | 6 p.m.–9 p.m. | $300

An exquisitely catered social dinner party at The Royal Inn. Featuring multiple grazing stations and passed hors d’oeuvres created by The St. Francisville Inn’s Chef Jaime Hernandez and Galen Iverstine of Iverstine Farms Butcher, paired with wines and cocktails curated by Guy Stout of Stout Wines, a family-owned Napa Valley producer of Cabernet Sauvignon and Sauvignon Blanc, partnering with legendary Napa winemaker Tom Rinaldi. Guy is also a Certified Wine Educator (CWE) and one of just 280 Master Sommeliers in the world.

St. Francisville Food & Wine Festival Grand Tastings at The Myrtles

Presented by the Louisiana Office of Tourism

SOLD OUT

Sunday, Nov. 10 | VIP • noon • $215 | General admission • 1 p.m. • $125

Sunday's Grand Tastings present celebrated Mississippi and Louisiana chefs serving signature dishes from 25+ tasting stations arrayed around The Myrtles' grounds. Attendees explore The Myrtles property while discovering participating chefs' dishes, wine stations serving 40+ notable wines, a beer garden serving craft beer by Mississippi and Louisiana brewers and a "Spirits of The Myrtles" Courtyard serving craft spirits and cocktails by regional distillers.