Latest Weather Blog
Tickets on sale for November's 6th Annual Food and Wine Festival in St. Francisville
ST. FRANCISVILLE — For all you foodies, mark your calendars for Nov. 8-10.
It's time for the 6th Annual St. Francisville Food and Wine Festival which is hosted at the Myrtles Plantation Home.
Participants will have the chance to taste food from nearly thirty local chefs from around the South.
"There's bands, a beer garden, a spirits garden. You get a taste of chefs from all over Louisiana and Mississippi in this beautiful outdoor environment. It's just a great way to get friends together and come and enjoy a fantastic, small town that's an easy driving distance from Baton Rouge," festival co-founder James Fox-Smith said.
Each day of the festival will feature different events all centered around the world of food and wine such as "Bubbles and BBQ" and the "Mad Hatters Soirée."
Ticket prices vary for each event.
To purchase, click here.
Trending News
"We hope we'll get everybody that loves food, loves great company, loves Louisiana culture and loves football to consider being in St. Francisville to really make the most of Louisiana culture in a fantastic environment," Fox-Smith said.
The festival schedule is as follows:
Jazz Brunch at the St. Francisville Inn
Friday, Nov. 8 | 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. | $250
Pop the cork on the 2024 festival with this lyrical, luxurious lunchtime feast at the spectacular St. Francisville Inn. Featuring a three-course menu by Chef Jaime Hernandez, spirited cocktail pairings and a rousing jazz performance by New Orleans's Tom Fischer Trio.
Winemaker Dinner at the Magnolia Café
Presented by Coastal Mississippi
Friday, Nov. 8 | 5:30 p.m. | $225
An exuberant, seated dinner with wine pairings, served under the stars at St. Francisville's iconic Magnolia Café. A five-course Gulf fresh seafood feast will be prepared by Kristian Wade, Executive Chef at Beau Rivage Resort & Casino in Biloxi, MS, featuring coast-inspired courses from Coraline’s, Beau Rivage’s newest fine dining restaurant. With wine pairings by Eberle Winery of Paso Robles, California. Winemaker Chris Eberle will be in attendance to introduce the wines and vineyard. A "get-ready-to-fest" after-party with live music on the Magnolia Café stage will follow.
Bubbles and BBQ at North Commerce
Saturday, Nov. 9 | 11 a.m.–3 p.m. | $95
A day-long champagne, craft beer and barbecue bonanza at North Commerce in historic downtown St. Francisville. Featuring live fire cooking stations helmed by the Gulf South's most creative barbecue masters, a bottomless champagne bar, local and regional craft beers, live entertainment; and opportunities to sample natural wines, regional spirits, and specialty foods presented by regional purveyors.
Mad Hatters Soirée at The Royal Inn
Saturday, Nov. 9 | 6 p.m.–9 p.m. | $300
An exquisitely catered social dinner party at The Royal Inn. Featuring multiple grazing stations and passed hors d’oeuvres created by The St. Francisville Inn’s Chef Jaime Hernandez and Galen Iverstine of Iverstine Farms Butcher, paired with wines and cocktails curated by Guy Stout of Stout Wines, a family-owned Napa Valley producer of Cabernet Sauvignon and Sauvignon Blanc, partnering with legendary Napa winemaker Tom Rinaldi. Guy is also a Certified Wine Educator (CWE) and one of just 280 Master Sommeliers in the world.
St. Francisville Food & Wine Festival Grand Tastings at The Myrtles
Presented by the Louisiana Office of Tourism
SOLD OUT
Sunday, Nov. 10 | VIP • noon • $215 | General admission • 1 p.m. • $125
Sunday's Grand Tastings present celebrated Mississippi and Louisiana chefs serving signature dishes from 25+ tasting stations arrayed around The Myrtles' grounds. Attendees explore The Myrtles property while discovering participating chefs' dishes, wine stations serving 40+ notable wines, a beer garden serving craft beer by Mississippi and Louisiana brewers and a "Spirits of The Myrtles" Courtyard serving craft spirits and cocktails by regional distillers.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Teenager was paid $2,000 to kill man in fatal September shooting
-
Tangipahoa Parish display holds a spot for each resident lost to drugs...
-
Tax trade-off: Income tax cut would be offset by sales tax on...
-
Car on fire at Coursey Boulevard and Stumberg Lane
-
Wilkinson County courthouse in final phase of building restoration
Sports Video
-
Former Southern coach Pete Richardson, current tight ends coach Fred McNair named...
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 7: Reid Chauvin
-
LSU looks for cleaner offensive showing against Texas A&M
-
Southern's offensive line improvement played a big role in recent success
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week nominees: Week 7