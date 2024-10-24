ONE TANK TRIPS: The Myrtles Plantation

ST. FRANCISVILLE - Did you know that one of the most haunted houses in the United States is just a short drive from the capital area?

The Myrtles Plantation has long been the subject of countless ghost stories and unexplainable encounters. For decades, ghost hunters and brave souls have visited with the hopes of experiencing the unknown.

“It’s something new every day when you hear a guest talk about maybe what their experience was and maybe what they heard in the middle of the night but we definitely have a few that frequent themselves quite often throughout the grounds,” Drew Cantwell, General Manager of The Myrtles Plantation, said. “Doors opening, hearing things throughout the evening, lights turning on and off, things that we can’t explain which makes it a unique experience and fun for all.”

The Myrtles offers two types of tours: history tours during the afternoon and mystery tours in the evening. Depending on what type of experience you’re looking for, one tour might suit you better than the other.

If a 45-minute tour doesn’t cut it for you, you can stay overnight in one of the 21 rooms on the property. But beware, the lost souls who live there will make themselves known. While our crew was filming in the General Bradford Suite, our camera focused on a pair of eyes that we couldn’t see.

Aside from its supernatural residents, The Myrtles is a beautiful example of antebellum architecture with Spanish moss-draped oak trees and a fully preserved and restored home from the late 18th century.

“We love our ghost hunter guests… but we have a whole other side of the property of guests who just really enjoy the grounds for what it is… and they have no idea about the ghosts, they just enjoy a pretty house that they get to walk through,” Cantwell said.

The history behind the spooky stories is also exciting to hear about. Folklore passed down through the ages has made its way to 2024, and gives guests a glimpse into the lives of people from that time period.

Here’s a summary of our crew learned during our visit:

General David Bradford was fleeing Pennsylvania with a rebellion and sought refuge in Louisiana, which was occupied by Spain at the time. He started a new life and built the Myrtles Plantation in 1796, where he successfully grew corn and indigo. At the time, the home was called Laurel Grove. It wasn’t long before Bradford got to enjoy his new home – he died from yellow fever in 1808.

Shortly after, the home fell into the hands of Judge Clark Wooddruff, who married Bradford’s 16-year-old daughter. Wooddruff began growing cotton and became insanely wealthy from it. The couple had three children who were often cared for by an enslaved woman named Chloe. Legend has it that Chloe was caught eavesdropping one night and as a punishment, her ear was cut off.

In an attempt to seek revenge, Chloe poisoned Judge Wooddruff’s wife and two of their children with a cake laced with Oleander leaves. When the other enslaved people caught wind of what Chloe did, they tragically hung her and threw her body into the Mississippi River out of fear that they would be punished for her actions.

It is said that the mirror in the foyer downstairs is possessed by the children’s spirits, as well as many other souls who passed away on the property over the decades. According to Myrtle's employees, there are at least 13 documented deaths that occurred here.

During the Civil War, the plantation was also used as a hospital for both Union and Confederate soldiers. The home is also subject to one of Saint Francisville’s oldest cold cases– the murder of William Winter in 1871. Winter was shot by an unknown man and stumbled into his home and up the stairs, where he died in his wife’s arms on the 17th step.

There are so many more timeless tales to learn about at the Myrtles. You can also dine at restaurant 1796 for a gourmet meal and a gorgeous atmosphere.

If you happen to stop by during the first weekend of November, be sure to check out the Food and Wine Festival in downtown St. Francisville. Ticket information can be found here.

