Tickets go on sale Thursday for LSU baseball's appearance in an exhibition benefiting children's hospital

ARLINGTON, Texas — LSU baseball is heading to Arlington, Texas, in February for a matchup against Dallas Baptist University during the College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field, the home field of the Texas Rangers.

LSU plays the Dallas Baptist Patriots on Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. as part of a series of mid-week games between the Shriners Children’s College Showdown. General admission tickets for all of the games, including LSU's matchup, go on sale Thursday at 11 a.m. Click here for more information.

The three consecutive weekends of baseball between Feb. 14 and March 2 will benefit Shriners Hospitals for Children and include Arizona, Clemson, Louisville, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss and Texas in its first weekend, Arkansas, Kansas State, TCU and Michigan in its second, and conclude with matchups between Auburn, Baylor, Ohio State and Oregon State in its third.

According to a release from Globe Life Field, this is the second year of this particular event and the fifth consecutive year of college baseball at the venue. LSU will be making its first appearance at the venue in February.

Shriners Children’s will benefit from a portion of every ticket sold from all three weekends. The hospital provides care for orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries and other spine disorders, as well as rehabilitation and treatment for sports injuries and craniofacial conditions.