79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU to play Dallas Baptist in Arlington near start of 2025 baseball season

1 hour 52 minutes 46 seconds ago Friday, May 17 2024 May 17, 2024 May 17, 2024 1:51 PM May 17, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Next year's LSU baseball team will take part in a series of games in Arlington, Texas, to benefit a children's charity.

LSU will play Dallas Baptist on Feb. 26, a Wednesday. LSU has not played in Globe Life Field, the home of the Texas Rangers.

Trending News

Teams will play at the ballpark over a three-week period before most clubs open their conference play. Proceeds benefit Shriner's Children's, which provides care for orthopedic conditions, burnss, spinal cord injuries and other spine disorders, rehabilitation, sports injuries and craniofacial conditions.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days