LSU to play Dallas Baptist in Arlington near start of 2025 baseball season

BATON ROUGE — Next year's LSU baseball team will take part in a series of games in Arlington, Texas, to benefit a children's charity.

LSU will play Dallas Baptist on Feb. 26, a Wednesday. LSU has not played in Globe Life Field, the home of the Texas Rangers.

Teams will play at the ballpark over a three-week period before most clubs open their conference play. Proceeds benefit Shriner's Children's, which provides care for orthopedic conditions, burnss, spinal cord injuries and other spine disorders, rehabilitation, sports injuries and craniofacial conditions.