83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Tickets go on sale for Manship Theatre Red Carpet Gala featuring singer-songwriter LeAnn Rimes

3 hours 27 minutes 9 seconds ago Monday, March 23 2026 Mar 23, 2026 March 23, 2026 1:01 PM March 23, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Manship Theatre Red Carpet Gala will feature American singer and songwriter LeAnn Rimes. 

The annual fundraiser supports the theatre's mission to enrich the lives of audiences by presenting world-renowned performers. 

LeAnn Rimes is a two-time Grammy award-winning artist who has sold over 48 million records globally. 

The gala, an all-inclusive event with a fully catered reception, will take place on April 16. 

Trending News

Tickets for the event went on sale Monday and can be purchased here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days