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Tickets go on sale for Manship Theatre Red Carpet Gala featuring singer-songwriter LeAnn Rimes
BATON ROUGE — The Manship Theatre Red Carpet Gala will feature American singer and songwriter LeAnn Rimes.
The annual fundraiser supports the theatre's mission to enrich the lives of audiences by presenting world-renowned performers.
LeAnn Rimes is a two-time Grammy award-winning artist who has sold over 48 million records globally.
The gala, an all-inclusive event with a fully catered reception, will take place on April 16.
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Tickets for the event went on sale Monday and can be purchased here.
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