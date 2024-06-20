Thursday's Health Report: Summer activities for kids should exercise both mind and body

BATON ROUGE — Kids have been out of school for a while and ideas for all that free time may be running out. Parents are encouraged to ask their kids what activities are appealing.

"Talk to your kids about what they want to do. Sometimes you think, 'Oh, this will be fun.' And your kids have no interest. But there's something just as much fun – it's just not something that you thought of before,” pediatrician Gina Robinson said.

Experts say one of the most important things parents can do is encourage kids to get outside.

An activity like playing at the park provides an opportunity to be active and socialize with others. Like the park, a visit to the library is free.

Letting your child pick out a book can also help cure summer boredom and keep minds sharp over the break.

Setting limits for phone or tablet use can also be important.

“You can use your screens for entertainment, but I also think you should set limits ahead of time. It's easier to say you get this much time than it is to stop kids when they're in the middle of something,” Robinson said.

When it comes to screen time, parents can lead by example. Putting down the phones and tablets and getting outside as a family can help build healthy summer habits.