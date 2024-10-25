Thursday's Health Report: How to know when to visit emergency room versus urgent care

BATON ROUGE — It may be hard to decide when to go to the emergency room versus an urgent care, experts say it all comes down to the type of symptoms you're experiencing, and how serious they are.

"If you attach the word severe to whatever your symptoms are, you probably belong in the emergency department," Cleveland Clinic’s urgent care Dr. Allan Capin said.

The emergency department is for heart attacks, strokes, head injuries, severe cuts or burns as well as broken bones, go to the ER for anything that's debilitating or if you're experiencing things like chest pain, shortness of breath, dizziness, one-sided weakness and numbness or loss of consciousness. These are medical issues that may require hospitalization or surgery.

On the other hand, urgent care is for issues that need to be addressed but aren't life-threatening, like a sprain, sinus infection, minor cuts, and minor burns.

If you are not sure just seek care right away and you will be re-routed as needed.

"I don't want the patient to also worry about, 'Oh my God,' am I in the wrong place? Because, you know, our job is also to put you in the right place and take care of you regardless," Dr. Capin said.

If you do think you are experiencing a medical emergency, doctors stress it is important to call 911 or go to the nearest emergency department.