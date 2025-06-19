Latest Weather Blog
Thursday's Health Report: How to keep your kids safe in the sun
BATON ROUGE — It is the time of year when kids are outdoors playing, practicing sports and attending camps.
Rising temperatures can put them at risk.
“It's hard for your body to actually sweat out that heat and to get rid of it, so you're at much higher risk of heat-related problems,” Dr. Ashley Brouillette of pediatric sports medicine said.
Doctors say it is essential to keep kids hydrated this time of year before, during, and after activities. Plenty of water is recommended if they are going to be outside for an hour or less.
Any more than that, you may want to supplement with a sports drink.
"Then also being mindful of what time of day we're doing activities. So doing things earlier in the morning, later at night, having shady breaks, things like that are gonna be really important for monitoring long term," Dr. Brouillette said.
Trending News
Before sending a child to play sports in the heat for hours, you may want to help them acclimate in shorter periods. The right close can also help with light layers and light colors.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One Tank Trips: The State Capitol
-
Alleged member of the Vultures gang arrested after evading capture in early...
-
BRPD investigating Calumet Street shooting that left one dead
-
Coroner identifies pedestrian hit, killed on Highland Road early Thursday
-
Good 2 Eat: Rotisserie Chicken Soba Noodles
Sports Video
-
LSU baseball holds a pep rally for fans ahead of their National...
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: LSU basketball legend Shaq drafted first overall in the 1992...
-
Porter to be inducted into Saints Hall of Fame
-
LSU baseball beats UCLA in weather delayed game at the College World...
-
LSU Baseball beats UCLA