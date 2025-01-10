Thursday's Health Report: How to ensure you have enough protein in your diet

BATON ROUGE—Protein is an essential part of your diet. It builds and repairs tissues and makes enzymes and hormones.

Knowing how much protein to eat each day can be a simple calculation.

"Your average person should try to get in 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight. So, if you want to figure that out, you just take your weight in pounds, divide by 2.2, and then multiply that times 0.8," registered dietitian Alexis Supan said.

Along with the general guidelines based on weight, the amount you need at the end of the day can vary depending on your activity level and age. Exercise enthusiasts and older adults may need more protein because it helps build muscle.

Protein can also make you feel fuller longer and boost both your metabolism and immune function.

Some good sources of protein to help you reach your daily goal include beans and lentils as well as chicken and turkey. Experts encourage you to plan ahead.

"So, if you're having salad, think about what protein is going to go on there – you could throw on some chickpeas, some tuna, some grilled chicken, something like that. And same with breakfast, if you're having breakfast, you want to think about what protein source could I add – something like eggs or Greek yogurt could be a good choice there," she said.

Getting your protein through whole foods is recommended, however, an occasional protein shake can be okay if you are busy.