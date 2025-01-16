Thursday's Health Report: How to avoid the Norovirus

BATON ROUGE — Norovirus has continued to spread in Louisiana and across the country and avoiding illness means taking precautions.

"Norovirus is a small virus that is known to cause these outbreaks of gastrointestinal illness. Usually, when there's cases, it's predominantly nausea and vomiting, and then a little less diarrhea," Dr. Donald Dumford, an infectious disease specialist, said.

The Norovirus is highly contagious, which is why there are often outbreaks in places where people are in close proximity, like holiday parties or cruise ships.

It is also more common in the colder months.

Norovirus is typically spread through food and beverage contamination, touching contaminated surfaces or being near someone who is sick.

Prevention includes regular hand washing and sanitizing all high-touch areas, like countertops, doorknobs and light switches.

The same advice applies if you are already sick.

"With norovirus, there are no treatment options. It is just giving it time to get better. Most people get better within 72 hours, usually, symptoms will resolve completely by then. But I think it's important when people are worried about having a gastrointestinal illness, to make sure to be overly cautious about washing your hands, not preparing food for others at those times and trying to keep yourself isolated as much as possible to make sure that you're not exposing other people during your contagious period," Dr. Dumford said.

If you do get the Norovirus, it is important to drink lots of water, otherwise, you could risk dehydration.

As always, seek medical attention if the symptoms are severe.